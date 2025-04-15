Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of HEICO (LSE:0J46) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of HEICO (LSE:0J46) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.34% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for HEICO is 279.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 217.42 GBX to a high of 329.78 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from its latest reported closing price of 248.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for HEICO is 3,043MM, a decrease of 23.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 990 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEICO. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J46 is 0.28%, an increase of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 48,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,895K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,934K shares , representing an increase of 19.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 10.78% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,783K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 6.43% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,633K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,083K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing a decrease of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 14.71% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,051K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing a decrease of 32.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J46 by 22.08% over the last quarter.

