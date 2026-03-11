Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Harley-Davidson (HOG) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.25% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Harley-Davidson is $23.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.25% from its latest reported closing price of $18.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harley-Davidson is 5,508MM, an increase of 23.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harley-Davidson. This is an decrease of 245 owner(s) or 32.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOG is 0.13%, an increase of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 112,656K shares. The put/call ratio of HOG is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 8,899K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804K shares , representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,377K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,091K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 27.85% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,311K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%.

H Partners Management holds 2,500K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,750K shares , representing a decrease of 130.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOG by 39.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.