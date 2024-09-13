Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Hamilton Lane (HLNE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Hamilton Lane (NasdaqGS:HLNE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.42% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Lane is $146.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $140.39 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.42% from its latest reported closing price of $150.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Lane is 583MM, a decrease of 6.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Lane. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNE is 0.29%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 45,525K shares. The put/call ratio of HLNE is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,262K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares , representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,581K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 37.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,330K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 83.63% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,325K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,214K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNE by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

