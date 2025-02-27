Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (LSE:0J2Z) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (LSE:0J2Z) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.34% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 39.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31.12 GBX to a high of 50.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 37.34% from its latest reported closing price of 29.02 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 237MM, an increase of 69.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J2Z is 0.26%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.26% to 148,908K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,155K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,206K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2Z by 87.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,654K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,409K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2Z by 20.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,691K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2Z by 21.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,732K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J2Z by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,430K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J2Z by 59.13% over the last quarter.

