Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of H2O America (HTO) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of H2O America (NasdaqGS:HTO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.86% Upside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for H2O America is $64.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.86% from its latest reported closing price of $57.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for H2O America is 903MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in H2O America. This is an decrease of 199 owner(s) or 40.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTO is 0.08%, an increase of 32.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 35,260K shares. The put/call ratio of HTO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 2,249K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 82.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 543.92% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,713K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares , representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 33.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,687K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

Cerity Partners holds 1,446K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTO by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,169K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.