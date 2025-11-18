Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Genius Sports (GENI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is $15.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 61.85% from its latest reported closing price of $9.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is 550MM, a decrease of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 28.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.42%, an increase of 14.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 288,349K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,514K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,462K shares , representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 80.84% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,309K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,559K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 8,650K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 8,275K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,813K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 20.85% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 7,977K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,336K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 14.58% over the last quarter.

