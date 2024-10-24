Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Gen Digital (WBAG:NLOK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Gen Digital (WBAG:NLOK) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 1,293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLOK is 0.21%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 609,617K shares.

Ameriprise Financial holds 21,686K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,172K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLOK by 78.67% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 17,517K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,609K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLOK by 18.29% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 16,841K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,796K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,090K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLOK by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 16,631K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLOK by 21,927.65% over the last quarter.

