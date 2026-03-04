Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (GENVR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right (NasdaqGM:GENVR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.03% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right is $1.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.55 to a high of $2.86. The average price target represents an increase of 23.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right is 5,012MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital Inc. - Equity Right. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 21.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENVR is 0.05%, an increase of 35.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 7,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 761K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 77.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 627K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 21.11% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 623K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 583K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 41.97% over the last quarter.

Bracebridge Capital holds 579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares , representing a decrease of 44.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENVR by 74.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.