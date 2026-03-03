Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Gen Digital (GEN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Gen Digital (NasdaqGS:GEN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.97% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gen Digital is $33.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.19 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.97% from its latest reported closing price of $22.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gen Digital is 4,650MM, a decrease of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gen Digital. This is an decrease of 524 owner(s) or 36.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEN is 0.15%, an increase of 22.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.25% to 557,378K shares. The put/call ratio of GEN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 22,863K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,961K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 82.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 19,942K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,301K shares , representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 15,644K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,690K shares , representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,592K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,463K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 50.19% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 13,031K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,148K shares , representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEN by 10.02% over the last quarter.

