Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.15% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is $321.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $209.07 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.15% from its latest reported closing price of $342.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GE Vernova is 35,083MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,393 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an increase of 595 owner(s) or 33.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEV is 0.32%, an increase of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 239,514K shares. The put/call ratio of GEV is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,962K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,071K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 37.06% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,860K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521K shares , representing an increase of 70.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 366.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,666K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,035K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 6,438K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,401K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 59.66% over the last quarter.

