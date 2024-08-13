Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Gartner (LSE:0ITV) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Gartner (LSE:0ITV) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.62% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gartner is 526.43 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 424.42 GBX to a high of 607.87 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.62% from its latest reported closing price of 480.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is 6,609MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ITV is 0.34%, an increase of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 86,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,251K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITV by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,134K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITV by 85.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,329K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITV by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,982K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITV by 48.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,964K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITV by 3.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.