Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Gartner (IT) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Gartner (NYSE:IT) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gartner is $527.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $425.21 to a high of $609.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $475.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gartner is 6,754MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gartner. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IT is 0.35%, an increase of 8.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 86,559K shares. The put/call ratio of IT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,251K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IT by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,134K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 85.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,329K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,982K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 48.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,964K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IT by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Gartner Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. Gartner equips business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Its unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. Gartner is a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries - across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.