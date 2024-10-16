Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Freshworks (FRSH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Freshworks (NasdaqGS:FRSH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.08% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Freshworks is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 55.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks is 749MM, an increase of 14.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.33%, an increase of 29.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 216,597K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sequoia Capital India Operations Ii holds 14,631K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 13,654K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,954K shares , representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 146.40% over the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 12,337K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 9,445K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,546K shares , representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,931K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,906K shares , representing a decrease of 12.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.