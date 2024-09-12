Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Franklin Resources (BEN) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Franklin Resources is $23.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of $19.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Resources is 7,946MM, a decrease of 3.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEN is 0.19%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 285,845K shares. The put/call ratio of BEN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 32,222K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,869K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,985K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,147K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,398K shares , representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 91.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,691K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,566K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 23.49% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 7,443K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,037K shares , representing a decrease of 128.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEN by 63.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience. The company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly.

