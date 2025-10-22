Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is $87.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of $67.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 16,254MM, an increase of 57.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.30%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 655,135K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 54,783K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,878K shares , representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 35,274K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 8.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,948K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,965K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 6.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,776K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,515K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,916K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,713K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 1.56% over the last quarter.

