Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Fair Isaac (LSE:0TIQ) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair Isaac. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0TIQ is 0.43%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 25,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley Forge Advisors holds 881K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 861K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 22.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 742K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 666K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 73.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 342.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 644K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0TIQ by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.