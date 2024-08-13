Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of FactSet Research Systems (FDS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.77% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems is $443.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $358.55 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.77% from its latest reported closing price of $397.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FactSet Research Systems is 2,272MM, an increase of 5.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,463 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.21%, an increase of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 41,792K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,737K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,599K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 51.96% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,463K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 70.21% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,216K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 10.85% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,200K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Factset Research Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. the company gives investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. FactSet is proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

