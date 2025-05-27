Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.35% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is $15.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 89.35% from its latest reported closing price of $8.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is 1,641MM, a decrease of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expro Group Holdings N.V.. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPRO is 0.18%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 132,876K shares. The put/call ratio of XPRO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 12,133K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 7,140K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 36.67% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,056K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,126K shares , representing a decrease of 57.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 45.78% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,066K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,762K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,376K shares , representing a decrease of 16.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 64.20% over the last quarter.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. Background Information

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity and intervention. Founded in 1938, Expro has more than 6,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations.

