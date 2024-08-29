Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Exact Sciences (EXAS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Exact Sciences (NasdaqCM:EXAS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.14% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Exact Sciences is $78.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from its latest reported closing price of $61.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exact Sciences is 2,662MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.24%, an increase of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.58% to 227,052K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,501K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,025K shares , representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,788K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,680K shares , representing an increase of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 87.97% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,425K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 15.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,877K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 38.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,642K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

