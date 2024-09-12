Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Evercore (EVR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.81% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Evercore is $261.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $286.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.81% from its latest reported closing price of $231.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore is 2,733MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 960 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.28%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 42,845K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,675K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 54.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,102K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,069K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 89.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,041K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Evercore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

