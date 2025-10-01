Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.06% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. is $123.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.06% from its latest reported closing price of $86.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elastic N.V. is 1,943MM, an increase of 25.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24, an increase of 72.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTC is 0.30%, an increase of 12.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 98,269K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,170K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,460K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,350K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,833K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 14.00% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,669K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,489K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.