Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Edison International (EIX) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.22% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $69.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.02 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 22.22% from its latest reported closing price of $56.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is 17,234MM, a decrease of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.17%, an increase of 17.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 399,941K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,380K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,136K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,729K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 57.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,922K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,754K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 9,963K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,428K shares , representing an increase of 45.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 28.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,491K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 18.61% over the last quarter.

