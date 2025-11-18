Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of DraftKings (DKNG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of DraftKings (NasdaqGS:DKNG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.77% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for DraftKings is $46.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 61.77% from its latest reported closing price of $28.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings is 4,345MM, a decrease of 20.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,354 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.39%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 511,956K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,543K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,360K shares , representing a decrease of 19.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 90.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,866K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,901K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,789K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,756K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 68.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,181K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,685K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 15,003K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

