Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.92% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is $26.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 52.92% from its latest reported closing price of $17.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is 715MM, an increase of 16.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.30%, an increase of 30.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.85% to 201,749K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 26,291K shares representing 15.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,110K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,425K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 44.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,151K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,551K shares , representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 36.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,268K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,278K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 46.28% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,225K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,597K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 47.52% over the last quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

