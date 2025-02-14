Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (LSE:0I8F) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (LSE:0I8F) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.77% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 22.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 GBX to a high of 28.35 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from its latest reported closing price of 18.45 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 4,298MM, an increase of 10.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 784 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is an decrease of 131 owner(s) or 14.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I8F is 0.21%, an increase of 13.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 267,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 14,500K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,152K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 13,546K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,838K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 11,225K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,268K shares , representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,574K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,007K shares , representing an increase of 33.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I8F by 57.72% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,436K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

