Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Danaher (XTRA:DAP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Danaher (XTRA:DAP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.07% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Danaher is 261,03 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 214,14 € to a high of 292,43 €. The average price target represents an increase of 6.07% from its latest reported closing price of 246,10 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 32,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAP is 0.64%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 674,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,478K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,725K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 7.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,066K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,387K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,150K shares , representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,533K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,084K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,919K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,573K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAP by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.