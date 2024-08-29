Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Danaher (DHR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.21% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Danaher is $290.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $238.36 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.21% from its latest reported closing price of $266.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is 33,501MM, an increase of 42.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.64%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 674,166K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,478K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,725K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,066K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,387K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,150K shares , representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 17,533K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,084K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,919K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,573K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Danaher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.