Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Cytokinetics (CYTK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Cytokinetics (NasdaqGS:CYTK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.95% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $96.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 47.95% from its latest reported closing price of $65.01 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is 668MM, an increase of 658.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an decrease of 357 owner(s) or 44.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.33%, an increase of 29.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.24% to 122,704K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,390K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,080K shares , representing a decrease of 103.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,337K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares , representing a decrease of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,056K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,941K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,721K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.