Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Cummins (CMI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cummins is $443.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of $462.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cummins is 30,512MM, a decrease of 9.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.33.

There are 2,575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMI is 0.31%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 130,525K shares. The put/call ratio of CMI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,428K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 4.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,911K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,549K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 36.75% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,367K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 20.88% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,040K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 2.09% over the last quarter.

