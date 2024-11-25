Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of CSW Industrials (CSWI) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CSW Industrials (NasdaqGS:CSWI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CSW Industrials is $387.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $426.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CSW Industrials is 900MM, an increase of 7.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSW Industrials. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 12.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSWI is 0.27%, an increase of 106.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.76% to 19,915K shares. The put/call ratio of CSWI is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 2,515K shares representing 14.96% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 923K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 28.33% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 658K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 5.56% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 594K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 593K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 36.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSWI by 106.82% over the last quarter.

CSW Industrials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration ('HVAC/R') applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining.

