Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings (NasdaqGS:CRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.83% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is $543.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $741.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.83% from its latest reported closing price of $391.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 6,272MM, an increase of 37.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.52, an increase of 65.46% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,426 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an decrease of 551 owner(s) or 18.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.33%, an increase of 22.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.39% to 185,442K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 5,948K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 49.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,598K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,508K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,705K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 49.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,272K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,626K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

