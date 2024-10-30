Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0I4T) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0I4T) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I4T is 0.36%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 55,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares , representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 48.89% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 5,412K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,488K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,571K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,851K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares , representing a decrease of 84.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 18.33% over the last quarter.

