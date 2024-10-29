Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (CRTO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:CRTO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.01% Upside

As of October 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $58.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.01% from its latest reported closing price of $40.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 1,092MM, a decrease of 44.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRTO is 0.36%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.77% to 55,201K shares. The put/call ratio of CRTO is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares , representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 48.89% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 5,412K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,488K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,571K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 2,851K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares , representing a decrease of 84.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 18.33% over the last quarter.

Criteo S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Criteo is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

