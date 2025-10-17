Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NasdaqGS:CBRL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.03% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.03% from its latest reported closing price of $39.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,734MM, an increase of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20, an increase of 37.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.15%, an increase of 52.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 29,861K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 2,834K shares representing 12.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares , representing an increase of 28.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 73.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,326K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,222K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 91.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 1,557.07% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,220K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 115.55% over the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 897K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing a decrease of 123.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 42.18% over the last quarter.

