Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CoStar Group (BIT:1CSGP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoStar Group is €86.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of €72.24 to a high of €101.78. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of €73.44 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,613 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoStar Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CSGP is 0.37%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 512,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 19,186K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,388K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 56.47% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 18,785K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,271K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,090K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 11.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,988K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,380K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSGP by 84.74% over the last quarter.

