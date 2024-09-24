Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Core & Main (BMV:CNM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Core & Main (BMV:CNM) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 15,427K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,387K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 7,957K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,723K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares , representing an increase of 24.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,068K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,523K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares , representing an increase of 17.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 90.96% over the last quarter.

