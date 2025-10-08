Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Constellium SE (CSTM) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Constellium SE is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.34% from its latest reported closing price of $15.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Constellium SE is 8,230MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.31%, an increase of 21.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 152,189K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,310K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,199K shares , representing a decrease of 34.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 12,594K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 5,656K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,473K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 5,363K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 100.78% over the last quarter.

