Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Constellation Energy (CEG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Constellation Energy (NasdaqGS:CEG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.55% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is $342.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $185.89 to a high of $412.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.55% from its latest reported closing price of $391.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 21,310MM, a decrease of 14.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.45%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 307,977K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 28,175K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,912K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 36.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,135K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 45.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,896K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,692K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 45.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,966K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,043K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 40.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,955K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,786K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 49.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.