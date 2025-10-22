Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.38% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Circle Internet Group is $184.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.38% from its latest reported closing price of $129.85 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Circle Internet Group. This is an increase of 350 owner(s) or 1,590.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCL is 1.04%, an increase of 2,468.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51,924.36% to 82,368K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCL is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Catalyst Group Management holds 20,121K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company.

IDG China Capital Fund III Associates holds 11,676K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 8,534K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,924K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 1,899K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

