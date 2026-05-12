Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.24% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Utilities is $152.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.24% from its latest reported closing price of $125.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Utilities is 830MM, a decrease of 15.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Utilities. This is an decrease of 214 owner(s) or 39.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPK is 0.08%, an increase of 43.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.16% to 21,351K shares. The put/call ratio of CPK is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,070K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,061K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 881K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 87.84% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 824K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 37.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 25.23% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 791K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.