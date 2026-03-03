Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Check Point Software Technologies (NasdaqGS:CHKP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.40% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies is $208.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.40% from its latest reported closing price of $154.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Check Point Software Technologies is 2,615MM, a decrease of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an decrease of 265 owner(s) or 22.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.28%, an increase of 20.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 84,380K shares. The put/call ratio of CHKP is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,937K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,941K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,655K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%.

Ninety One UK holds 2,550K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,505K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%.

