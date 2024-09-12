Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (SCHW.PRJ) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SCHW.PRJ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW.PRJ is 0.50%, an increase of 20.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.64% to 5,347K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,305K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 5.30% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 988K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 1.43% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 12.79% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 1.99% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 275K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRJ by 6.09% over the last quarter.

