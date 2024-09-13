Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (SCHW.PRD) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SCHW.PRD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW.PRD is 0.40%, an increase of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 7,587K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,851K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 1.52% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,251K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 1.72% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 956K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 23.90% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 617K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 16.58% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 607K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW.PRD by 1.22% over the last quarter.

