Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Centerspace (CSR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.23% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centerspace is $74.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.18 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.23% from its latest reported closing price of $63.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centerspace is 298MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerspace. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSR is 0.11%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 18,275K shares. The put/call ratio of CSR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,070K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 834K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 804K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares , representing a decrease of 26.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 89.16% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 591K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 98.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 6,389.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 588K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSR by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Centerspace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

