Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Carlyle Group (CG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.12% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $48.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.12% from its latest reported closing price of $38.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is 4,901MM, an increase of 76.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.22%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.49% to 263,834K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 20,045K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,053K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 15.71% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,610K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 11,545K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,819K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 8,246K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,646K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 68.03% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 7,495K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,793K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information



The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

