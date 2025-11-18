Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Caesars Entertainment (NasdaqGS:CZR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.63% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is $37.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $64.29. The average price target represents an increase of 82.63% from its latest reported closing price of $20.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is 12,055MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.31%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 274,844K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,193K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares , representing an increase of 22.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,318K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,981K shares , representing a decrease of 30.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 15,027K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,201K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 0.90% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 14,001K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,042K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 19.22% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,838K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,848K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 20.00% over the last quarter.

