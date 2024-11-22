Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Cadence Design Systems (WBAG:CDNS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems (WBAG:CDNS) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.41%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 277,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 30,098K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,595K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,881K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 88.99% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,606K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,408K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 53.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,985K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 4.66% over the last quarter.

