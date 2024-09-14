Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) with a Underweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 9.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RW5 is 0.25%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 354,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 30,808K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 23,748K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,524K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 13.60% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,433K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,955K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,197K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,908K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 90.30% over the last quarter.

