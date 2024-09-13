Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Bridge Investment Group Holdings (NYSE:BRDG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $9.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of $8.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is 466MM, an increase of 26.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRDG is 0.09%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 24,468K shares. The put/call ratio of BRDG is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 3,296K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 44.18% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 1,750K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares , representing an increase of 25.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 75.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,518K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 97.86% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 1,485K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,402K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

