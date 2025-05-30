Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of Bio-Techne (BIT:1TECH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Bio-Techne (BIT:1TECH) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Techne. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TECH is 0.28%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 200,374K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,375K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,654K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 54.59% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,913K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,366K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing an increase of 56.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 103.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,021K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,390K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TECH by 15.15% over the last quarter.

